Search continues for missing man

MEIGS COUNTY — The search is continuing for an elderly man reported missing on Wednesday.

Kenneth Hayes, 80, of Rocksprings Road, Pomeroy, was last seen near Harrisonville on Wednesday on his 1995 Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike, red in color with Ohio registration EXN24.

Hayes was last seen in Harrisonville at the stop sign Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. and has not returned home. Hayes is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 151 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes and is reported to have medical issues.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated on Friday afternoon that a tip of Hayes being seen in the Huntington, W.Va., area was not Hayes. Wood stated that the family had reviewed the video footage from Huntington with the West Virginia Troopers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation, local law enforcement agencies and many volunteers have been searching for Hayes since Wednesday. Wood asked that any one with information or who sees anything or anywhere that should be checked should contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.

Hayes has been entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as a Silver Alert, which is a Missing Elderly Person. The license plate on the Honda Trike is also entered into LEADS (Law Enforcement Automated Data System) as well as NCIC.

Contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371 with any information on the whereabouts of Hayes.

Editor’s note: As of press time on Friday evening, Hayes remains missing with the search ongoing. Any additional updates will appear online and in the next print edition.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Kenneth Hayes was last seen on Wednesday riding his motorcycle near Harrisonville. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.16-Hayes-1.jpg Kenneth Hayes was last seen on Wednesday riding his motorcycle near Harrisonville.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.