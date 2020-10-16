Gallia Health Department reports 40 cases

OHIO VALLEY — The Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 40 COVID-19 cases between Oct. 6 and 15, with 23 of those under the age of 30.

“We are reporting 40 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County (Oct. 6 to Oct. 15). Two of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 38 additional confirmed cases, and 2 additional probable cases for a total of 267 cases (259 confirmed, 8 probable). … Due to the time of reporting some initial cases have already moved to recovered/no longer active,” stated a Facebook update from the Gallia County Health Department on Friday morning.

A total of 161 cases have been reported in Mason County, with 10 of those cases considered active, according to the Mason County Health Department.

Three new cases were reported in Meigs County on Friday, bringing the active case count to seven.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 267 cases (259 confirmed, 8 probable), with 37 active as of Friday.

0-19 — 38 cases (12 new cases)

20-29 — 43 cases (11 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 33 cases (4 new cases)

40-49 — 36 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 39 cases (5 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 25 cases (3 new cases, 7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 28 cases (3 new cases, 11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 219 recovered cases (40 more than the previous report on Oct. 6) and 37 active cases as of Friday. There is one current hospitalization and 36 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as four additional recovered individuals. Seven cases remaining active.

Age ranges for the 205 Meigs County cases (171 confirmed, 34 probable), as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 20 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 29 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 22 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 23 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 187 recovered cases (four new), a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County (one new, probable case reported above). Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is one of eight Yellow level-1 advisory counties on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System as of the Oct. 15 update. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 161 cases on Friday, with 10 considered active. There have been 145 recovered cases, six deaths and two individuals remain hospitalized, according to the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 157 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, two more than on Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 155 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 14 cases

40-49 — 26 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 18 cases

70+ — 44 cases (1 new case, 5 deaths)

On Friday on the “County Alert System Map,” Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people).

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 2,148 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,386. There were 16 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 15), 86 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 85) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 19,580 cases with 395 deaths. There was an increase of 498 cases from Wednesday, and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 666,717 lab test have been completed, with a 2.83 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.99 percent.

The Daily Sentinel Managing Editor Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_covid-12.jpg