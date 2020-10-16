Gallia Grand Jury indictments announced

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces the Gallia County Grand Jury met a second time in August and once in September and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Brandon Leach, age 27, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a felony of the third degree; one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree; one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the fifth degree; and two counts of Operating a Vehicle under the Influence, misdemeanors of the first degree.

Brandon Cox, age 37, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree.

Makayla M. Large, age 23, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree.

Jeremy S. Davis, age 44, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jacob A. Wallace, age 25, of Cheshire, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Christopher S. Drummond, age 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Joseph T. D. Cremeans, age 31, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Malinda M. Frankenberry, age 33, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Kenneth Depue, age 64, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree.

Stacy L. Hubbard, age 37, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methylphenidate), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jessica R. Woodall, age 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kenneth R. Carpenter, age 52, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Telecommunications Fraud, felonies of the fifth degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Alfonso J. E. Johnson, age 30, of Cheshire, Ohio, one count of Violating Protection Order, a felony of the fifth degree.

Stavonte Smith, age 30, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Rodney R. McKissack, age 31, of Wheaton, Illinois, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree.

Stevon D. Houston, age 30, of Chicago, Illinois, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree.

Demetri Dunbar, age 32, of Chicago, Illinois, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree.

Marlon D. Thompson, age 44, of Beloit, Wisconsin, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree.

Jonathan C. Fulks, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Having Weapons while Under Disability, a felony of the third degree; one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and one count of Assault, a felony of the fourth degree.

Kareyna N. Frederick, age 28, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Cheyenne C. Roush, age 32, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Taley S. Roush, age 33, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Brandice A. Kingsley, age 31, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jereme A. Curry, age 38, of Nitro, WV, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree.

Nialy S. Rose, age 20, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree.

Sandra L. Hairston, age 19, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Russell D. Sargent, age 42, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Greg Fooce, age 47, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the second degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Christina Clark, age 33, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto Grounds of Detention Facility or Institution, a felony of the third degree.

Danny R. Dotson, age 19, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Tyler S. Blanton, age 31, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Burglary, a felony of the second degree.

Christopher L. Holsinger, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Murder, a special category felony; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Information provided by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_Tribune-8.jpg