Gallia Grand Jury indictments announced

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces the Gallia County Grand Jury met a second time in August and once in September and returned indictments for the following individuals:
Brandon Leach, age 27, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a felony of the third degree; one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree; one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the fifth degree; and two counts of Operating a Vehicle under the Influence, misdemeanors of the first degree.
Brandon Cox, age 37, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree.
Makayla M. Large, age 23, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree.
Jeremy S. Davis, age 44, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.
Jacob A. Wallace, age 25, of Cheshire, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Christopher S. Drummond, age 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Joseph T. D. Cremeans, age 31, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.
Malinda M. Frankenberry, age 33, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.
Kenneth Depue, age 64, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree.
Stacy L. Hubbard, age 37, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methylphenidate), a felony of the fifth degree.
Jessica R. Woodall, age 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.
Kenneth R. Carpenter, age 52, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Telecommunications Fraud, felonies of the fifth degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.
Alfonso J. E. Johnson, age 30, of Cheshire, Ohio, one count of Violating Protection Order, a felony of the fifth degree.
Stavonte Smith, age 30, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.
Rodney R. McKissack, age 31, of Wheaton, Illinois, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree.
Stevon D. Houston, age 30, of Chicago, Illinois, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree.
Demetri Dunbar, age 32, of Chicago, Illinois, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree.
Marlon D. Thompson, age 44, of Beloit, Wisconsin, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree.
Jonathan C. Fulks, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Having Weapons while Under Disability, a felony of the third degree; one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and one count of Assault, a felony of the fourth degree.
Kareyna N. Frederick, age 28, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.
Cheyenne C. Roush, age 32, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
Taley S. Roush, age 33, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
Brandice A. Kingsley, age 31, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
Jereme A. Curry, age 38, of Nitro, WV, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree.
Nialy S. Rose, age 20, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree.
Sandra L. Hairston, age 19, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.
Russell D. Sargent, age 42, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.
Greg Fooce, age 47, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the second degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.
Christina Clark, age 33, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto Grounds of Detention Facility or Institution, a felony of the third degree.
Danny R. Dotson, age 19, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.
Tyler S. Blanton, age 31, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Burglary, a felony of the second degree.
Christopher L. Holsinger, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Murder, a special category felony; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.
The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.
Information provided by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.