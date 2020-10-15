9 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas Court

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of nine individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn C. Simon, age 48, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was convicted by a Gallia County Jury of Possession of Cocaine and Trafficking in Cocaine in an amount equal to or exceeding 27 grams but less than 100 grams (80.2724 grams of Cocaine), both felonies of the first degree. Simon was sentenced to the maximum sentence allowed under Ohio law. Simon was sentenced to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for a mandatory minimum prison term of 11 years and a maximum prison term of 16.5 years. According to the news release from Holdren, it was noted at sentencing that Simon has a history of criminal convictions, having served three prior federal prison terms. Upon his release from prison, Simon will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 5 years.

William B. Childress, age 40, of Vinton, Ohio, was recently convicted of Burglary, a felony of the second degree. Childress was sentenced to a minimum period of 4 years and a maximum period of 6 years. The Court noted at sentencing that Childress has a history of criminal convictions, having served two prior prison terms, according to the news release from Holdren. Upon his release from prison, Childress will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Natasha S. Penick, age 24, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree. Penick was sentenced to a minimum period of 4 years and a maximum period of 6 years. Upon her release from prison, Penick will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Timothy A. Baker, age 37, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount equal to or greater than bulk but less than 5 times bulk, a felony of the third degree; and Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Baker was sentenced to prison for 36 months.

Nicole M. Samon, age 48, of Highland Park, Michigan, was recently convicted of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the second degree. Samon was sentenced to a mandatory minimum period of 2 years and a maximum period of 3 years. Upon her release from prison, Samon will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Nicholas R. Bailey, age 27, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 23 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to complete a community-based corrections facility (CBCF). Bailey was originally placed on community control after being convicted of two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree.

Jessica N. Clendenen, age 36, of New Haven, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 21 months after violating the terms of her community control by failing to successfully complete treatment and failing to report to probation. Clendenen was originally placed on community control after being convicted of two counts of Forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree, and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Marie M. Lopez, age 30, of Lucasville, Ohio, was convicted of Escape, a felony of the fifth degree; and Burglary, a felony of the third degree. Lopez was sentenced to prison for 36 months.

Daniya J. Davis, age 43, of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted of Possession of Cocaine in an amount greater than or equal to 10 grams but less than 20 grams, a felony of the third degree. Davis was sentenced to prison for 30 months.

Information provided by Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

