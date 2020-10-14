Ohio sets single day case mark

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio reported it’s highest daily case total to date on Wednesday with 2,039 new cases reported.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health has reported 252 cases in Gallia County (four more than on Tuesday), 25 more than were reported in the most recent update from the Gallia County Health Department on Oct. 6. Updated demographics and local case data will be provided by Ohio Valley Publishing as it is made available from the Gallia County Health Department.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported that there were no changes to COVID-19 case data in the county on Wednesday, with eight cases remaining active.

Age ranges for the 202 Meigs County cases (168 confirmed, 34 probable), as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 20 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 29 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 20 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 23 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 183 recovered cases, a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County (one new, probable case reported above). Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is at an Orange level-2 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 154 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, two less than Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 154 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 14 cases

40-49 — 24 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 18 cases

70+ — 43 cases (5 deaths)

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 2,039 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,282. There were 16 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 16), 151 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 83) and 17 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 18,818 cases with 391 deaths. There was an increase of 263 cases from Tuesday, and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 648,771 lab test have been completed, with a 2.81 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.21 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

