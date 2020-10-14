Fruth Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 testing

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice recently announced a partnership with Fruth Pharmacy for COVID-19 testing. Additionally, tests are also available at Ohio locations.

According to a news release from Fruth, for those interested in a free COVID-19 test, register for your test ahead of time on www.doineedacovid19test.com. The patient wanting a test will need to complete information on this website and it will create a voucher. The patient will need to bring the voucher either printed on paper or be able to show the voucher on a cell phone during appointment.

If the Fruth Pharmacy location has a drive-thru, the patient will take the COVID-19 test in the drive-thru area. If the Fruth Pharmacy location does not have a drive-thru, the patient will use the Curbside Pick-Up Area. The patient will call the number on the Curbside sign and a Fruth Pharmacy staff member will bring the test out to the patient’s car. A Fruth Pharmacy staff member will walk patients through the self-administered test.

There is no charge to the patient for this test.

Tests are also available at Fruth Pharmacy locations in Ohio, including Gallipolis and Pomeroy locations. You do not have to take the test in the state you live. For example: If you live in Gallipolis you can take the test in the drive-thru at the Point Pleasant location.

For more information, visit www.fruthpharmacy.com and click the link for COVID-19 testing information or you may call your local Fruth Pharmacy.

Information provided by Fruth Pharmacy.

