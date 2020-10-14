Nominations being accepted

POMEROY — Nominations are currently being accepted for the Meigs County Outstanding Citizen of the Year award which is presented by the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism.

The award began in 2018 to honor a person or persons who best embodies the Spirit of Meigs County.

The 2018 award recipients were Le’Anna (Davis) Newsome and Jack Lemley from Meigs EMS. The 2019 recipient was Meigs Marching Band Director Toney Dingess. Howard Mullen was also honored in 2019 as the Outstanding Meigs County Ambassador.

According to the Chamber, the Outstanding Citizen Award nomination is intended to identify the person who, in your opinion, best embodies the Spirit of Meigs County. This honor is open to all residents of Meigs County, and is not limited to those who are in the business industry. The Outstanding Citizen Award is designed to recognize those individuals who contribute to the betterment of our community, and go above and beyond the norm.

Nominations, only for this category, can be made by any member of the community and will be open to the public, via public announcement. The link to nominate an individual can be found on the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Facebook page. Finalists are chosen based on their history of outstanding volunteer service and/or contribution to the community.

Nominees have to be residents of Meigs County in order to be considered and nomination is made by the completion of this application. Nominees shall be persons who have performed outstanding service to the community, and service rendered by such nominees shall be above, beyond, and generally outside the regular occupation of the nominee. Potential exists for two or more persons, working jointly in a community project or projects, to be nominated to receive a joint award.

In choosing the recipients of this award, regard is given to the nominee’s achievements in the year immediately prior to receiving the award, as well as their past achievements and ongoing contribution to the community.

The selection criteria may include: Significant contribution to the community; Participates in activities that make a difference in the well-being of others; Has exceptional ethical qualities and strives to improve and preserve the community; An inspirational role model for the community; The scope of impact the individual’s contribution has on the local government area; and the scope of impact the individual’s volunteer services has had on the community

The award, along with the business community awards, will be presented during the annual Meigs County Chamber Gala which is to be held virtually on Nov. 19.

“This year we decided to do something a little different. We will be having a Virtual Awards Ceremony! Before you sigh we want you to know that this is going to be a pretty awesome event that will highlight our award winners to a much larger audience than we typically do at our Gala each year. We are super excited because everyone will be able to join us, not just a limited number of guests,” stated Chamber and Tourism Executive Director Shelly Combs in a Facebook post regarding the event.

The virtual Gala will take place on Nov. 19, with additional details to be announced soon.

The link to nominate an individual can be found on the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Facebook page.

The deadline to nominate is Monday, Oct. 26.

Information for this article provided by the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism.

Outstanding Citizen award to be presented

