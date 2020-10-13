Schools in Gallia County report COVID cases

OHIO VALLEY — Several schools in Gallia County have acknowledged new cases of COVID-19 in recent days

The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District reported “at least one” confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Buckeye Hills Career Adult Center in a statement on Tuesday.

“Buckeye Hills Career Center will remain open at this time. We are working closely with the Gallia County Health Department and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as a part of COVID-19 investigation,” the statement posted to the career center’s Facebook page stated.

Five cases have previously been reported at Buckeye Hills Career Center, according to statements posted to the center’s Facebook page.

Multiple letters from Supt. Jude Meyers posted to the Gallia County Local School District website on Oct. 8 acknowledge new cases in the district.

A letter concerning South Gallia High School read in part, “A student at South Gallia High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student has not been on school property since testing positive and we have confirmed that there has been no exposure to students of staff over a 48 hour period.”

Concerning South Gallia Cross Country, the letter from Meyers stated in part, “A member of the South Gallia Cross Country Team or staff have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has. We have been in contact with our local Health Department and have decided to suspend practice and games until further notice.”

The letter regarding cross country continued, “We know there has been a potential contact with our team so we are asking all parents and guardians to monitor their child’s health daily for any COVID symptoms.”

The final letter dated Oct. 8 from Meyers concerned an employees of the district. ”We are providing you notice that a staff members of the district has tested positive for COVID-19. We have been in contact with our local Health Department and determined it is safe to continue with school at this time,” stated the letter from Meyers.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) provides updated school data for a reporting period running Monday-Sunday each week on Thursday afternoons.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Meigs County topped 200 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to an update from the Meigs County Health Department.

In a news release, Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis announced five new cases, two of which were the result of antibody testing and are already recovered.

Meigs County has reported a total of 202 COVID-19 cases since April, with eight cases currently active.

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 157 cases on Tuesday — 13 of which are active and 138 are recovered.

ODH reports no change in Gallia County case numbers, with a total of 248 cases.

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health has reported 248 cases in Gallia County, 21 more than were reported in the most recent update from the Gallia County Health Department. Updated demographics and local case data will be provided by Ohio Valley Publishing as it is made available from the Gallia County Health Department.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The five cases reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Tuesday were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Probable case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, this probable is the result of previously reported anti-body testing and the individual has recovered.

5. Probable case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, this probable is the result of previously reported anti-body testing and the individual has recovered.

Age ranges for the 202 Meigs County cases (168 confirmed, 34 probable), as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 20 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 29 cases (3 new cases)

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 20 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 23 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 183 recovered cases (15 new), a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County (one new, probable case reported above). Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is at an Orange level-2 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 157 cases on Tuesday. Of those cases, 138 are recovered, 13 are active and there are currently no hospitalized cases. There have been six deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 156 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, the same as Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 156 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 15 cases

40-49 — 24 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 18 cases

70+ — 43 cases (5 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.94) on the DHHR County Alert System map. Neighboring Jackson and Putnam County increased to “gold” (10-14.9 cases per 100,000, with average rates of 4.67 and 4.38). Cabell County was also “green” (with a rate of 2.9). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 1,447 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,227. There were 12 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average of 18), 123 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 79) and 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 18,555 cases with 387 deaths. There was an increase of 274 cases from Monday, and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 644,019 lab test have been completed, with a 2.80 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.31 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_covid-8.jpg