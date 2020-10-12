ODOT: Gallia weekly road construction

MARIETTA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 35 landslide repair – A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 35, between State Route 160 and Mill Creek Road (County Road 5). Traffic is being maintained in the left lane on the eastbound side and a 15 foot width restriction is in place. Westbound traffic is not impacted. Estimated completion: Dec. 1.

SR 790 bridge replacement – A bridge replacement project begins on October 12 on SR 790, between Martt Road (Township Road 730) and Little Perigen Road (Township Road 728). This section will be closed. ODOT’s detour is SR 790 east to SR 218 north to SR 7 north to SR 141 west to SR 775 south to SR 790 east. Estimated completion: Nov. 13.

SR 554 culvert replacement – One lane of SR 554 is closed between Wheaton Road (County Road 103) and Africa Road (County Road 101) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: Oct. 19.

SR 588 landslide – SR 588 is closed between Chillicothe Road (County Road 500) and Oakwood Drive due to a landslide. ODOT’s detour is SR 588 to County Road 35 to SR 160 to SR 7 to SR 588. Estimated completion: Dec. 24.

Information provided by ODOT.