ODOT crews gearing up for winter weather … Annual inspections of plow trucks begin

OHIO VALLEY — It won’t be long before we see snowflakes in the air. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has started the annual inspection of nearly 1,800 plow trucks across the state to ensure they’re ready for battling snow and ice.

“Snow and ice control is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

Nearly 300 mechanics are doing 150-point checks on everything from the plow to the salt spinner. These checks are done now so that any repairs that are needed can be made before the trucks hit the road.

ODOT has more than 3,300 drivers, including 475 temporary seasonal employees, ready for winter weather. These employees often work 12-hour shifts during snow events.

ODOT’s goal is to have primary routes back up to speed within two hours of the end of a snow event. Crews hit that goal 98 percent of the time last winter.

“Our men and women take great pride in ensuring you have the safest conditions possible to get where you need to go,” Marchbanks said.

In addition to trucks and manpower, ODOT is ready with more than 817,000 tons of salt on hand across the state.

Last winter crews in Ohio drove 5.8 million miles, using 424,024 tons of salt and 10.7 million gallons of liquid deicers. Eight snow plows were struck, underscoring the importance of drivers giving plow trucks plenty of room to work.

In the 2019-20 winter season, crews in Gallia County spent 677 hours on the roadways, driving 5,847 miles. Gallia County ODOT crews used 351 tons of salt, as well as 14,922 gallons of liquid deicers for pre-treating and treating state and U.S. route outside of municipalities.

In Meigs County, during the 2019-20 winter season, drivers spent 951 hours on the roadways, driving a total of 8,402 miles. Meigs County ODOT crews used 687 tons of salt and 16,065 gallons of liquid deicers for pre-treating and treating state and U.S. route outside of municipalities.

For the 2020-21 winter season, Gallia County ODOT has 3,873 tons of salt under roof, as well as a crew of 21 drivers and two mechanics, with 12 plow trucks ready for the season.

For the 2020-21 winter season, Meigs County ODOT has 4,560 tons of salt under roof, as well as a crew of 20 drivers and two mechanics, with 12 plow trucks ready for the season.

Information provided by ODOT. The Daily Sentinel Managing Editor Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

