Fall arrives at local markets

OHIO VALLEY — Fall’s arrival in the Ohio Valley conjures images of pumpkins, apples, honey, and the last summer vegetables picked before the first freeze.

We remember the fragrance of baked goods and jams, corn shocks tied together in displays, and crisp leaves crunched under foot. Mums and other hardy flowering plants in the colors of fall themselves replace summer’s offering of more fragile varieties.

For many there is nothing quite like the feeling of strolling through a market on a fall day with the shadow of winter creeping ever closer. It is such a pleasant experience to taste samples and gather produce and baked goods to take home. Perhaps it invokes memories of a past when everyone grew and preserved their own produce, then came together to share and trade, visit with friends, and prepare for the cold winter days ahead.

Area farms enjoyed an excellent harvest this fall, providing plenty of variety at local markets. Many have taken to beekeeping, making it easy to purchase local honey. Examples of the Ohio Valley’s reputation for good cooking and baking are abundant at the markets making it difficult to choose. The best advice is to take home a bit of everything to avoid regret later!

October is the time to unpack your favorite sweater or hoodie, grab your mask, and take a drive to a market. Whether a large commercial enterprise or a roadside stand, each represents the fall harvest. It is fairly unpredictable when the first freeze will come; it can be quite abrupt, leaving many wishing they had taken the time to enjoy the market’s many delights before they close for the winter.

Chad and Kati’s Produce Stand in Racine, Ohio, offers fresh vegetables in the summer and pumpkins and other items in the fall. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-1.jpg Chad and Kati’s Produce Stand in Racine, Ohio, offers fresh vegetables in the summer and pumpkins and other items in the fall. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Pumpkins are among the fall items which can be found at Bob’s Market in Mason, W.Va. and Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-2.jpg Pumpkins are among the fall items which can be found at Bob’s Market in Mason, W.Va. and Gallipolis, Ohio. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Mitch’s Flowers and Produce in Middleport and Gallipolis offers a variety of fall items. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-3.jpg Mitch’s Flowers and Produce in Middleport and Gallipolis offers a variety of fall items. Beth Hart | Courtesy photo Bob’s Market in Mason, W.Va., offers mums and other fall flowers. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-4.jpg Bob’s Market in Mason, W.Va., offers mums and other fall flowers. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo The decorated pumpkin can be found at Perry’s Greenhouse and Garden Center on Jackson Pike near Rodney, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-5.jpg The decorated pumpkin can be found at Perry’s Greenhouse and Garden Center on Jackson Pike near Rodney, Ohio. Beth Hart | Courtesy photo A variety of items can be found at Perry’s Greenhouse and Garden Center on Jackson Pike. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-6.jpg A variety of items can be found at Perry’s Greenhouse and Garden Center on Jackson Pike. Beth Hart | Courtesy photo Local honey can be found at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market each Saturday through October. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-7.jpg Local honey can be found at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market each Saturday through October. Stephanie Rife | Courtesy photo Apples can also be found at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-8.jpg Apples can also be found at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. Stephanie Rife | Courtesy photo Pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes can be found at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-9.jpg Pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes can be found at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. Stephanie Rife | Courtesy photo Chad and Kati’s Produce Stand in Racine offers a variety of fall items. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-10.jpg Chad and Kati’s Produce Stand in Racine offers a variety of fall items. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Perry’s Greenhouse and Garden Center on Jackson Pike has pumpkins and other fall items available. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-11.jpg Perry’s Greenhouse and Garden Center on Jackson Pike has pumpkins and other fall items available. Beth Hart | Courtesy photo Small pumpkins can be found at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-12.jpg Small pumpkins can be found at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. Stephanie Rife | Courtesy photo Darrell Norris and Son Greenhouses in East Letart had a display of gourds this fall. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.10-ATR-13.jpg Darrell Norris and Son Greenhouses in East Letart had a display of gourds this fall. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

