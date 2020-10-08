WOUB employees win regional Emmy

ATHENS — Three WOUB Public Media employees — including Meigs County native Evan Shaw — won Ohio Valley Regional Emmy awards for WOUB’s production of Our Town: Morgan County. The announcement was made during the 56th annual awards ceremony, which was held virtually on Sunday, Oct. 4.

WOUB Producer/Director Evan Shaw, WOUB Audio Supervisor Adam Rich and WOUB Radio Director Rusty Smith were recognized for the work they did on the hour-long historical documentary that premiered in March of 2019. It was the sixth documentary produced as part of the “Our Town” series. The goal of the series is to provide viewers an in-depth and educational look at the histories of local cities and communities in the region and to remind people of the amazing legacy their ancestors built — and what’s still possible today.

“I am honored and thrilled to be recognized in this way for a documentary project that is so close to my heart,” said Shaw, a now 14-time regional Emmy winner. “Being able to tell the stories of the towns and people of our region brings me tremendous pride.”

The Morgan County documentary is the first one in the series that focused on the story of an entire county versus just one city.

“We work very hard to make sure music and sound of the Our Town documentaries connect the viewer to a time and place,” said Rich. “I’m thrilled that our work is being recognized in this way.”

“Being the voice of the Our Town series has been a great experience,” said Smith. “I am honored to be a part of the team that puts together these amazing documentaries.”

Smith and Rich are now two-time regional Emmy winners. They were both recognized in 2018 for Our Town: Jackson.

Information provided by WOUB.