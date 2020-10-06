New case reported at local school… Latest stats from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Another local school has reported a new case of COVID-19, while cases continue to rise in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties.

Buckeye Hills Career Center stated, in a letter posted to its Facebook page, on Tuesday that it has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case in either a student or staff member at the school.

“Cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed area(s) has been completed. … Buckeye Hills Career Center will remain open at this time. We are working closely with the Gallia County Health Department and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as a part of COVID-19 investigation,” stated a portion of the letter.

Buckeye Hills also reported at least one confirmed case on Sept. 29 and two cases on Sept. 25.

The Gallia County Health Department reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, seven more than the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) had reported on Monday.

The Mason County Health Department announced three new cases on Monday, which brings the total number of positive cases to 151. There are currently seven active cases and one hospitalized patient.

The Meigs County Health Department reported three new cases, while removing one person from the case count after a false positive test result earlier this week.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

Of the new cases, the health department stated in a Facebook post, “These cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test. One of these individuals was diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. We also moved a probable case to the confirmed numbers. They will be listed as 25 additional confirmed cases, and 1 additional probable case for a total of 227 cases (221 confirmed, 6 probable).”

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 227 total cases (221 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 26 cases (4 new cases)

20-29 — 32 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 29 cases (7 new cases)

40-49 — 34 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 34 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 22 cases (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalizations, 7 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 11 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (1 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 9 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 179 recovered cases (16 more than last Tuesday) and 37 active cases as of Tuesday. There were four current hospitalizations and 33 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Tuesday.

Meigs County

Two additional confirmed cases and one probable case were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Tuesday, bringing the county to 18 active cases.

“The Meigs County Health Department has also been informed by a lab that a male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range which was reported on October 5, 2020 as confirmed case was actually a false test. We have removed this individual from our case counts and apologize for any confusion this may have caused,” stated Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a news release.

Age ranges for the 194 Meigs County cases (163 confirmed, 31 probable), as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 25 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 22 cases (2 new cases, 1 case removed, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 165 recovered cases, a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is now at a Yellow level-1 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 151 total cases on Tuesday, three more than Monday. Of those cases, seven are active, 138 recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 149 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, one more than Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 149 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 12 cases

40-49 — 24 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 17 cases

70+ — 40 cases (1 new case; 5 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.71) on the DHHR County Alert System map, with neighboring Putnam in “gold” (10-14.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 4.01), Jackson was designated as “yellow” also (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 3.91) and Cabell was designated as “green” (with a rate of 2.51). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 1,335 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,039. There were 16 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average of 21), 123 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 71) and 36 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 16,936 cases with 364 deaths. There was an increase of 194 cases from Monday, and three new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 599,040 lab test have been completed, with a 2.76 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.75 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

