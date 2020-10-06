Rio manufacturing program on the move

WELLSTON — Rio Grande Community College has partnered with Wellston High school to provide instruction to students to earn the Manufacturing Skills Standard Council (MSSC) 12-point industry-recognized credential as a graduation required seal.

According to a news release from the university, Rio Grande faculty and Wellston High School faculty are providing instruction at Wellston High School during the high school class time.

Rio Grande will provide training using a mobile manufacturing lab at Wellston High School, with Allen Bradley Programmable Logistics Controllers and other equipment that is used in local industries.

“The Manufacturing Mobile Unit allows Wellston high schools students hands-on training opportunities at their high school while earning college credits and preparing them for the workplace,” stated Amanda Ehman, director of Community Partnerships and Admissions Operations at Rio Grande. “These courses taught at Wellston High School are college level courses that are a pathway to the Associates of Technical Studies – Industrial Automation and Maintenance program at Rio Grande.”

This project was made possible by multiple partnerships in Jackson County.

Tammy Osborne-Smith the director of Jackson County Job and Family Services, stated: “Workforce partnership and collaboration that is committed to building a workforce development system that meets the needs of both job seekers and employers throughout our region is essential. Being provided with the opportunity for our organizations to work collaboratively and build the framework needed to shape and promote successful futures will not only empower our youth, but strengthen our local workforce. Our team is honored to be part of this project.”

Information for this article provided by the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Ryan Smith, president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, along with George Clonch, Rio Grande professor, Beth Zinn, Rio Grande Jackson Center director, Ciara Small, Rio Grande College Credit Plus coordinator, take the “Manufacturing Mobile Unit” to Wellston High School. (Rio | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.7-Bus-1.jpg Ryan Smith, president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, along with George Clonch, Rio Grande professor, Beth Zinn, Rio Grande Jackson Center director, Ciara Small, Rio Grande College Credit Plus coordinator, take the “Manufacturing Mobile Unit” to Wellston High School. (Rio | Courtesy)