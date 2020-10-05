‘Tis the season… Annual landmark, heritage bulbs arrive

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Historical Society’s Landmark and Heritage Christmas Bulbs have arrived for 2020.

According to information submitted by the Society, this is the 34th year for the Landmark Bulb. Each year a landmark from around the county is chosen to be on the Historical Society’s Christmas bulb.

The landmark chosen for this year is the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station on Third Avenue.

A news release read, “The Hocking Valley Freight Station was built in Gallipolis on 900 block of Third Avenue in 1901. The station remained a bustling freight depot for the area through the ownership of the Chessie System and CSX. In late 1981 , the station was closed by CSX. In the years that followed, ownership was passed to the OO McIntyre Park District and the City of Gallipolis. In 2015 a group of concerned residents became involved in efforts to save the station as rumors circulated that the city had plans to demolish the deteriorating 26 x 80 feet station.

“It is because of the determination of a group of rail fans, historians and preservationists, we have what will be a beautiful gem of railroad history as the board and group of volunteers work relentlessly to restore her to her finer days. It is with this in mind that the Gallia County Historical Society chose this landmark as our subject for the Christmas Bulb Landmarks Series 2020. We honor you for your work and diligence toward detailed restoration of the Gallipolis Freight Station Museum.”

This is the third year for the Heritage Christmas Bulb series with the Shake Shoppe on Second Avenue being chosen to be depicted.

According to the news release, “When people come home for a holiday, vacation or just home to visit relatives, where is the one place that is near and dear to their hearts? Who among us has not had a first date, or a get together with old friends to reminisce about the old times at this beloved ice cream shop? How many times have you said, ‘meet you at the Shake Shoppe after the game’ or treated the whole little league baseball team to an ice cream cone? The Shake Shoppe is just all these things and more.

“Founded by Frank and Marge Snedaker, the Shake Shoppe has been a local landmark of great food and ice cream since 1954. Now in its third generation of Snedaker ownership, they continue to serve ‘That Old Fashioned Goodness’ ® to Gallia County. The original location operated at the corner of 2nd and Sycamore until 1968, then moved to their current location of 2nd and Olive. In 1978 Frank and Marge opened their second location on Rt 35, now Jackson Pike.

“In 1985 Frank and Marge sold the franchises to their son Jeff and Vera Snedaker. They owned and operated the two locations until selling them to Tim and Andrea Snedaker in 2010. Tim and Andrea continue to operate the stores and hope to keep the family tradition with their children some day as well.

“It is because of this great heritage we have chosen the Shake Shoppe to be the third in the Christmas Heritage Series.”

The Shake Shoppe bulb is a frosty mist white, with the familiar logo of the man and woman on a tandem bike, in “Blue Devil blue” resembling the carryout Shake Shoppe bag. The freight station bulb is a glossy deep maroon with artwork depicting the location.

The bulbs are available at the Gallia County Historical Society located at 340 Second Avenue across from the Gallipolis City Park. Shipping is offered for those who would like to have a bulb but are not able to purchase in person. For more information on shipping call 740-446-7200.

The price of each bulb is $21.45 including tax.

Gallia County Historical Society’s days of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. December 14-23, hours will be noon to 3 p.m., all week long.

