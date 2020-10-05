Fires under investigation

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating two fires in the city of Point Pleasant, which both occurred over the last two weekends.

As previously reported, the first fire occurred on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the former Marietta Plant in the Heights area.

The latest fire occurred on Sunday morning in the Camden Avenue area at the former office of the old Malleable Iron plant, according to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant. Bryant said the department was alerted at 7:53 a.m. and the structure was fully engulfed upon arrival. Around a dozen firefighters were on the scene for a couple of hours, with firefighters on scene for an estimated total of 15 hours on the Marietta Plant fire the week before, Bryant said.

Neither structure was occupied and there were no injuries reported. The locations of both the fires are in relatively close proximity to one another.

Jason Baltic, deputy state fire marshal and chief investigator, said the office is investigating both fires as possible arson.

“We are looking for any leads that we can develop,” Baltic said. “We ask that anyone that has information to call the West Virginia Fire Marshal Hotline 1-800-233-3473. There is up to a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.”

Baltic said with arson investigations, the office first needs to determine if the fire was intentionally set.

“There are several items that are taken into account in order to prove that,” Baltic said. “Then we must find out who is responsible for the fire. The best information we can get is from the public in the communities where the fires happen.”

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The former office at the old Malleable Iron plant catches fire Sunday morning. (PPVFD | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.6-Fire-1.jpg The former office at the old Malleable Iron plant catches fire Sunday morning. (PPVFD | Courtesy) The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department has been putting up these signs, searching for information on two fires which occurred over the past two weekends. The fires are also being investigated by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. (PPVFD | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.6-Fire-2.jpg The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department has been putting up these signs, searching for information on two fires which occurred over the past two weekends. The fires are also being investigated by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. (PPVFD | Courtesy)

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.