New COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Southern Local School District is the latest in the area to deal with a positive case or quarantined individual within the district.

A joint news release provided by the Meigs County Health Department stated, “The Meigs County Health Department and Southern Local School District are releasing a staff member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been in direct contact of an individual with COVID-19 has been in Southern Elementary School.”

“Upon learning of this information Southern Local School District contacted the Meigs County Health Department and has worked diligently to assist with contact tracing. All individuals who meet the CDC criteria for a close contact have been contacted by the health department and will be quarantined in accordance with CDC guidelines. The CDC defines a close contact for COVID-19 as ‘any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated,’” continued the release.

“Thankfully, the staff member had minimal close contact with other individuals at the school through the district following guidelines set forth by the State of Ohio. We encourage parents to continue to monitor students daily for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” stated the release. “The Meigs County Health Department will continue to closely monitor this situation and continue to work closely with the Southern Local School District.”

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

The Meigs County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 (three confirmed, one probable) on Friday, bringing the active case count to 11.

The Mason County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in Mason County on Friday, bringing the total to 147 cases. There are currently three active cases in Mason County.

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 213 cases in Gallia County, one more than the ODH update on Thursday.

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 201 total cases (195 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 22 cases

20-29 — 31 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 22 cases

40-49 — 32 cases

50-59 — 31 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 16 cases (8 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

(Editor’s note: The additional cases reported this week by ODH have not been confirmed by the health department and are not included in the above chart).

The health department is reporting a total of 163 recovered cases and 27 active cases as of Tuesday. There were three current hospitalizations and 31 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The four new cases in Meigs County on Friday were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Probable case, male in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 187 Meigs County cases (157 confirmed, 30 probable), as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 19 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 24 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 23 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 20 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 165 recovered cases (seven new), a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is now at a Yellow level-1 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The county health department reported 1467total cases on Friday, one more than the previous day. Of those cases, three are active, 138 recovered and there are no currently hospitalized cases, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 146 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, two more than Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 146 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 15 cases (2 new cases)

40-49 — 23 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases

70+ — 36 cases (5 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.61) on the DHHR County Alert System map, with neighboring Putnam in “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 3.71), Jackson was designated as “gold” also (10-14.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 12.5) and Cabell was designated as “green” (with a rate of 2.37). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 1,495 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,023. There were 88 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 24), 82 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 69) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 16,307 cases with 355 deaths. There was an increase of 283 cases from Thursday, and one new death. DHHR reports a total of 576,026 lab test have been completed, with a 2.77 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.80 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

