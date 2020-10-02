POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) welcomes Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center oncologist and hematologist Mina Shenouda, M.D., as its newest board-certified physician to its highly specialized medical staff.

Dr. Shenouda is a highly trained and specialized oncologist and hematologist who has managed all facets of care for patients with the diagnosis of cancer and hematologic disorders. In addition to his formal educational and research activities, Dr. Shenouda served as Chief Fellow throughout the third year of his fellowship training at Marshall University School of Medicine.

Dr. Shenouda earned his medical degree at the Alexandria University School of Medicine in Alexandria, Egypt. He completed his internal medicine residency and oncology/hematology fellowship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, W.Va. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in radiation oncology at the Department of Radiation and Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Shenouda believes in delivering world class cancer treatment in a loving and caring environment for every patient right here close to home.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Dr. Shenouda’s caliber here on a full-time basis to serve patients in the Ohio Valley Region,” states Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of PVH. “He will elevate the level of cancer services we are able to provide to patients in both West Virginia and Ohio.”

Dr. Shenouda is accepting new patients at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 304.675.1759.

Information provided by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Shenouda https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.3-Mina-Shendouda-MD.jpg Dr. Shenouda