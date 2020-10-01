GAHS Homecoming Royalty

The members of the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Court were Sarah Watts, Haley Berkley, Madison Rocchi, Queen Erin Pope, Mackenzie Long, and Madison Petro. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)

Erin Pope, pictured, was crowned the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Queen prior to Friday’s football game at Memorial Field. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)