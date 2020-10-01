Posted on by

GAHS Homecoming Royalty


The members of the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Court were Sarah Watts, Haley Berkley, Madison Rocchi, Queen Erin Pope, Mackenzie Long, and Madison Petro. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)

The members of the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Court were Sarah Watts, Haley Berkley, Madison Rocchi, Queen Erin Pope, Mackenzie Long, and Madison Petro. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)


Erin Pope, pictured, was crowned the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Queen prior to Friday’s football game at Memorial Field. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)


The members of the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Court were Sarah Watts, Haley Berkley, Madison Rocchi, Queen Erin Pope, Mackenzie Long, and Madison Petro. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)

Erin Pope, pictured, was crowned the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Queen prior to Friday’s football game at Memorial Field. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)

The members of the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Court were Sarah Watts, Haley Berkley, Madison Rocchi, Queen Erin Pope, Mackenzie Long, and Madison Petro. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_9.29-Court.jpgThe members of the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Court were Sarah Watts, Haley Berkley, Madison Rocchi, Queen Erin Pope, Mackenzie Long, and Madison Petro. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)

Erin Pope, pictured, was crowned the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Queen prior to Friday’s football game at Memorial Field. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_9.29-Pope-1.jpgErin Pope, pictured, was crowned the 2020 Gallia Academy Homecoming Queen prior to Friday’s football game at Memorial Field. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)