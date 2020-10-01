Stepp, Siders receive OVB officer promotions

GALLIPOLIS — Larry E. Miller, Ohio Valley Bank President and Chief Operating Officer, announced the promotions of Bryan F. Stepp and Shawn R. Siders.

Stepp was named OVB Executive Vice President, Lending/Credit and to Senior Vice President, Lending/Credit at Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC).

Stepp is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and of Marshall University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In addition, he is a 1986 graduate of the West Virginia School of Banking; a 1997 graduate of Leadership West Virginia; and a 2008 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He began his career at OVB in 2001 as a commercial business development officer, responsible for a seven-county area encompassing both Ohio and West Virginia.

Stepp fully believes in giving back to his community and has demonstrated that by serving on a number of boards and civic organizations throughout his career. He is a past board member of the Mason County Development Authority Board, Main Street Point Pleasant, Pleasant Valley Hospital Health Foundation, Boy Scouts of America Allohak Council Endowment Foundation, American Red Cross Western West Virginia and Central West Virginia chapters, as well as the Huntington Area and Mason County Chambers of Commerce. Stepp will continue to be based at his office in the Corporate Banking department, adjacent to the Main Office, in downtown Gallipolis.

Siders was recently promoted to OVB Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer and Vice President at OVBC. Beginning his OVB journey one month after graduating Point Pleasant High School in 2001, Siders worked as the statement processing clerk in the mail room. While working at the bank, he continued to further his education and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Marshall University in 2008. In addition, Siders is a 2012 graduate of the Ohio Bankers Association’s Bank Leadership Institute and a 2019 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and has earned his Certificate of Executive Leadership. He also has earned every certificate offered through OVB’s continuing education program and is a past recipient of the Student of the Year award.

Throughout his OVB career, Siders has worked as a customer service representative and served in shareholder relations as an administrative assistant. After earning his finance degree, he began work as a credit analyst, working extensively in the bank’s credit area. In his community, he serves as treasurer of the Gallipolis Rotary Club, a position he has held since 2008. Siders currently works in the new OVB on the Square office in downtown Gallipolis.

“Ohio Valley Bank has benefited greatly from the experience and work ethic that both Bryan and Shawn bring to the company. Please join me in congratulating them on their well-deserved promotions,” Miller said.

