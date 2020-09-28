Village of Rio receives funding for wastewater improvement

COLUMBUS, Ohio – U.S. Department of Agriculture Ohio Rural Development State Director David L. Hall recently announced the Village of Rio Grande is among 76 rural communities and water systems nationwide that will benefit from a $268 million USDA investment to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

According to a news release from USDA Rural Development:

“Ohio’s rural leaders know the success of their communities begins with the health and safety of their citizens,” said Hall. “Ensuring access to clean water and functional wastewater treatment is the foundation from which good growth springs. Not only does it pave the way for business and manufacturing, it also helps folks feel more confident about raising their families in Ohio’s small towns.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

According to the news release, Rio Grande will use its combined $2,468,000 Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant to make improvements to the village’s 84-year-old wastewater treatment facility. In addition to serving the 830 residents of Rio Grande, itself, the system also supports nearly fifty customers from the nearby community of Centerville and includes the University of Rio Grande / Rio Grande Community College campus.

In addition to Rio Grande, investments were recently announced in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Information provided by USDA Rural Development.