Father, daughter hospitalized following fire

CLIFTON, W.Va. — A father and daughter were reportedly hospitalized after fire struck the house of a family of four on Thursday.

The fire occurred at the home of Willis Daniel and Tiffany Marr on Mason Street in Clifton, W.Va. According to Mason Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Travis Nance, first responders were dispatched to the scene at 2:25 p.m.

According to Nance, Tiffany Marr was treated and released from a local hospital following the blaze, along with her toddler son, while Willis Marr and the couple’s young daughter, were transported by air medical helicopter for treatment. Willis reportedly was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital and the daughter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

A “Go Fund Me” page has been set up for donations under “Willis and Clarissa fire & medical expenses.” It is stated on the page that Willis went back into the house to rescue his daughter, leading to his injuries.

A fifth injury occurred to a neighbor, Nance said, who received a laceration to the foot, but was not transported to the hospital by the EMS.

According to Nance, the Mason County EMS was first on the scene, and advised there was a working fire. He said the EMS also reported there were multiple burn patients outside, and multiple helicopters would be needed. A landing zone was set up at Wahama High School.

When firefighters arrived, Nance said they found heavy fire. Crews made entry into the rear of the house, but were unsuccessful reaching the fire due to deteriorating conditions, he said.

Firemen then entered the front door and found heavy fire conditions. According to Nance, the crew had to leave the inside of the house because the floor and roof began to collapse. The firemen continued fighting the blaze from the outside until conditions improved. They returned into the house to put out the fire and to look for the three family pets, which perished, Nance said.

Due to the state protocol of a fire with injuries, the state fire marshal’s office was called in, Nance said. Assistant State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said Friday morning that the cause of the fire is undetermined, but he does not suspect foul play.

Assisting the Mason fire department at the scene were the New Haven, Pomeroy, and Middleport fire departments, Mason County EMS, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Mason County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Healthnet Aeromedical, Medflight, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Walmart of Mason donated water and ice to the firefighters, while the fire department auxiliary provided food following the blaze.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

