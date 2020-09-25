ODOT: Gallia weekly construction schedule

MARIETTA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 35 landslide repair – A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 35, between State Route 160 and Mill Creek Road (County Road 5). Traffic is being maintained in the left lane on the eastbound side and a 15 foot width restriction is in place. Westbound traffic is not impacted. Estimated completion: Dec. 1.

(New project) SR 790 bridge replacement – A bridge replacement project begins on Oct. 12 on SR 790, between Martt Road (Township Road 730) and Little Perigen Road (Township Road 728). This section will be closed. ODOT’s detour is SR 790 east to SR 218 north to SR 7 north to SR 141 west to SR 775 south to SR 790 east. Estimated completion: Nov. 13.

SR 554 culvert replacement – One lane of SR 554 is closed between Wheaton Road (County Road 103) and Africa Road (County Road 101) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: Oct. 19.

SR 218 culvert replacement – SR 218 is closed between Bladen Road (County Road 170) and SR 790 for a culvert replacement project. ODOT’s detour is SR 218 north to SR 7 south to SR 553 north to SR 218 north. Estimated completion: Sept. 30.

SR 588 landslide – SR 588 is closed between Chillicothe Road (County Road 500) and Oakwood Drive due to a landslide. ODOT’s detour is SR 588 to County Road 35 to SR 160 to SR 7 to SR 588. Estimated completion: Dec. 24.

SR 141 rockfall hazard mitigation – One lane of SR 141 is closed between Woodside Road (County Road 58) and Gage Road (County Road 42) for a rockfall hazard mitigation project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: Nov. 1.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 10.