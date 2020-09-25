Stephens announces COVID-19 relief funds to district

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) this week announced the release of over $4.6 million in CARES Act funds to communities throughout the 93rd House District.

The funds come following the House’s passage of House Bill 614, which Stephens supported.

According to a news release from Stephens’ office, House Bill 614 appropriates $650 million in CARES Act funding to counties, municipalities and townships to fund COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. This CARES funding for counties, municipalities and townships is in addition to the $525 million provided earlier this year.

“Southern Ohio needs these CARES funds to stay afloat during the pandemic,” said Stephens. “This round of funds is distributed by population.”

The funds throughout the 93rd House District, which total exactly to $4,615,818, will be distributed as follows to the counties in Stephens’s district:

Gallia County – $1,077,397; Jackson County – $1,168,027; Lawrence County – $2,110,689; Vinton County – $259,710.

The legislation also improves Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which was overwhelmed by the sudden increase in claims filed due to COVID-19. Included in the improvements to the system is the creation of the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.

“House Bill 614 is instrumental in helping our communities,” Stephens continued. “Ohio’s unemployment compensation system should have been prepared for what was to come at the beginning of the pandemic. Thankfully, this legislation will work to make sure those same issues with our unemployment compensation system never happen again.”

The legislation contains an emergency clause and will be effective immediately upon the Governor’s signature.

According to the news release, Stephens this week also supported legislation to help potential foster parents be trained, licensed and approved in a more efficient and effective way. Under House Bill 8, Ohio becomes a more foster care family-friendly state.

Information provided by the office of State Rep. Jason Stephens.

Gallia awarded over $1 million