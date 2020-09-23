New cases reported in Gallia, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs and Gallia counties on Wednesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case count to 176, with 19 of those active.

The Gallia County Health Department was reporting four additional confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, noting the latest cases are active and the individuals are connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks. Also on Wednesday, the Gallia Health Department reported more recovered cases.

There were no new cases in Mason County on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 187 total cases (184 confirmed, 3 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 19 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 31 cases ( 2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 19 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 30 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 10 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 159 recovered cases and 18 active cases as of Wednesday. There are three current hospitalizations and 30 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 10 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The two new cases reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Wednesday bring the total to 176 cases (149 confirmed, 27 probable), with 19 active cases.

The new cases are females who are not hospitalized, with one in the 30-39 age range and one in the 60-69 age range.

Age ranges for the 176 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 17 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 19 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 18 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 147 recovered cases, three more than previously reported. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 140 total cases on Wednesday, the same as the previous day. Of those cases, 10 are active, 124 recovered and three are currently hospitalized, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 138 cases in the update on Wednesday morning, the same as Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 138 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 22 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 17 cases

70+ — 33 cases (5 deaths)

Mason County was designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 5.39) on the DHHR County Alert System map on Wednesday, with neighboring Putnam in “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 21.00), Jackson went to “yellow” (with a rate of 9.50) and Cabell went “green” (3 and fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 2.66). Mason County is also currently designated as “yellow” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 903 new cases, below the 21-day average of 999. There were 52 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 24), 78 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 67) and 8 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 14,504 cases with 319 deaths. There was an increase of 120 cases from Tuesday, and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 525,236 lab test have been completed, with a 2.76 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.35 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

