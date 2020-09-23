POMEROY — More than 100 years after the passing of three World War I soldiers from Meigs County, a new marker has been placed at the location where three trees were once planted in their memory.

The marker was unveiled on Sept. 15, the 102nd anniversary of the death of one of the Meigs County soldiers honored. The marker was placed at the Nye Avenue/East Main Street intersection, near where trees were planted decades ago in memory of those soldiers.

The three sycamore trees, two of which remain standing, were planted in memory of the first three soldiers from Meigs County to be killed in World War I. The trees were planted by George Nye.

The trees were planted in memory of Pvt. McKinley (Kinney) Thompson of Minersville (Feb. 2, 1897-Sept. 15, 1918), Pvt. Lewis E. Daniels of Chester (Aug. 21, 1888-Aug. 23, 1918), and Pvt. Charles V. Baumgardner of Pomeroy (April 11, 1889-Oct. 20, 1918).

The three trees, along with name markers, were placed along the Ohio River soon after the close of World War I as a memorial to the soldiers.

The original markers and one of the trees are gone from the property. In recent years, new trees to honor the memory of the soldiers have been planted in Water Works Park.

The new sign to commemorate was placed by the Middleport-Pomeroy Rotary Club, in cooperation with the Meigs County Historical Society, to remember the soldiers represented by the sycamore trees.

Thompson, Daniels and Baumgardner are among the nearly three dozen World War I soldiers who are honored on the Meigs County Soldiers Memorial on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse. The courthouse display pays tribute to Meigs County soldiers killed in action from World War I to the time the plaque was placed in 2018.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

