New cases reported in Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Two local counties saw case increases on Tuesday, while one remained unchanged on case data.

Gallia County saw an increase of three cases according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), bringing the case total to 186. The Gallia County Health Department had not confirmed the new cases as of press time on Tuesday evening.

The Mason County Health Department reported 140 total cases on Tuesday, two more than the previous day.

The Meigs County Health Department reported no change to cases in the county on Tuesday.

Statewide in Ohio, both Gallia and Meigs Counties are outside the top 20 in the highest occurrence rate of cases per 100,000 population, according to information provided by Gov. Mike DeWine during Tuesday’s news conference. Meigs had been ranked 19th last Thursday, with Gallia outside the top 20 last week as well.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Monday, in the 183 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 29 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 30 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 10 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 154 recovered cases and 19 active cases as of Friday afternoon. There are three current hospitalizations and 30 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 10 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

Cases in Meigs County were unchanged on Tuesday, according to the Meigs County Health Department, remaining at a total of 174 cases (147 confirmed, 27 probable) with 20 of those being active cases.

Age ranges for the 174 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 17 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 17 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 19 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 144 recovered cases. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 140 total cases on Tuesday, two more than the previous day. Of those cases, 19 are active, 115 recovered and three are currently hospitalized, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 138 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, two more cases than on Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 138 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 22 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 17 cases

70+ — 33 cases (5 deaths)

Mason County was designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with an average rate of 5.39) on the DHHR County Alert System map on Tuesday, with neighboring Putnam in “red” (25+ cases per 100,000, with an average rate of 26.83) and Jackson and Cabell, both “gold” (10-14.9 cases per 100,000, with an average rate of 10.50 and 12.59, respectively). Mason County is also currently designated as “yellow” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 685 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,011. There were 12 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average of 22), 70 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 68) and 11 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 14,384 cases with 317 deaths. There was an increase of 213 cases from Monday, and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 522,329 lab test have been completed, with a 2.75 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.78 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

