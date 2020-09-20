RVMS, Southwestern Elementary, RVHS volleyball impacted by COVID-19 cases

PATRIOT — Numerous students in the Gallia County Local School District will not be in the classrooms for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

Gallia County Local School District released multiple statements on its website Sunday evening addressing cases at River Valley Middle School and Southwestern Elementary, as well as the River Valley High School Volleyball coaching staff.

Students will not reported to River Valley Middle School until Oct. 5, while students in classes KA and 2B at Southwestern Elementary will not report to school until Oct. 5. All other students will report to school unless otherwise notified.

Additionally, high school volleyball games and practices have been suspended until further notice.

The statements from Gallia County Local Schools Supt. Jude Meyers read as follows:

River Valley Middle School statement — “We are providing you notice that numerous staff members at River Valley Middle School have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has. At this point we have been in contact with our local Health Department and have decided to close the building to students and quarantined staff until Monday October 5, 2020. Mr. Ed Moore will provide more specific information to parents as we intend to continue education remotely during this time. We believe that there has been minimal contact with our students but are asking all parents and guardians to monitor their child’s health daily for any COVID symptoms. We are working with our Health Department contacts for tracing and are following all of their procedural guidance. If it is determined that any individual has been ‘exposed’, the Health Department will be contacting those people individually and directly to provide health guidance.”

Southwestern Elementary statement — “We are providing you notice that several staff members at Southwestern Elementary School have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has. We have been in contact with our local Health Department and determined it is safe to continue with school at this time. The classes impacted are KA and 2B. Those classrooms are being directed to stay home and not to return to school until Monday October 5, 2020. Mr. Carter will provide more specific information to those classrooms. We believe that there has been minimal contact with our students but are asking all parents and guardians to monitor their child’s health daily for any COVID symptoms. We are working with our Health Department contacts for tracing and are following all of their procedural guidance. If it is determined that any individual has been ‘exposed’, the Health Department will be contacting those people individually and directly to provide health guidance.”

River Valley High School Volleyball statement — “We are providing you notice that members of the River Valley High School Volleyball Staff have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has. At this point we have been in contact with our local Health Department and have decided to suspend practice and games until further notice. Mr. T.R. Edwards will provide more specific information to parents and players as we await further guidance form our health department. We believe that there has been minimal contact with our players but are asking all parents and guardians to monitor their child’s health daily for any COVID symptoms. We are working with our Health Department contacts for tracing and are following all of their procedural guidance. If it is determined that any individual has been ‘exposed’, the Health Department will be contacting those people individually and directly to provide health guidance.”

Each of the statements concluded, “We will continue to follow district safety protocols for hygiene, safety, social distancing, and facial covers. Unless you are advised differently, you should report to school as normal.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_GDT-logo-2.jpg

District releases statements on status of classes, athletics

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.