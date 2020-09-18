Chronic disease self-management telephone classes

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) have started back up after a time off due to the coronavirus pandemic. While physical distancing requirements remain in place, a creative solution to offer the programs has been developed.

Beginning in October, the AAA7 will be offering the popular Chronic Disease Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage diabetes. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays beginning Oct. 6 through Nov. 10 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. An additional class will also be held weekly on Fridays beginning Oct. 9 through Nov. 13 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Participants can choose to either join the Tuesday call or Friday call.

Participants in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including:

Learning practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression;

Discovering ways to be more physically active;

Learning how to eat healthier;

Learning better ways to talk with your physician and family about your health;

Setting personal goals;

Finding ways to relax and deal with stress.

Those who are interested must pre-register for either the Oct. 6 class or the Oct. 9 class. Once registered, participants will receive a free Chronic Disease Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents age 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for one of the classes, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247, or e-mail info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is September 25th.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register to stay socially connected and enhance their skills about chronic disease self-management.

Information submitted by AAA7.