Tuppers Plains VFD to host 5K, Firefighter Challlenge

TUPPERS PLAINS — The Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its second annual 5K Run/Walk/Firefighter Challenge with both an in person and virtual option this year.

Participants are invited to complete the race anytime before Sept. 26 at any location of their choosing. Participants that are interested in the virtual option can register online by following the link on the Tuppers Plains FD Facebook page.

The in-person race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. The race will start and end at St. Paul United Methodist Church located at 42216 State Route 7, Tuppers Plains, Ohio 45783. Registration will held from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Participants can register online at Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department 5K Run/Walk link (on their Facebook page) or sign up at the race location.

“The firefighter challenge walk offers firefighters a chance to compete by walking the 5K race course in full structural fire personal protective gear. Structural firefighter gear includes helmet, bunker coat and pants, SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) pack and air bottle, and fire boots. The gear adds approximately 45 pounds to the firefighter,” stated race organizers.

For more information visit the Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook.

