16th annual car show held in Racine

RACINE — Blue skies welcomed 105 registered entries to the 16th annual “Cruisin’ Saturday Night” Car Show at Star Mill Park in Racine.

A few things about the Show were different this year with the introduction of COVID-19 compliance regulations, making volunteer contributions even more important to this year’s success. As reported earlier, the area of the show was expanded to allow distancing, and cars were registered on entry rather than coming into a sign in area. Hill’s Automotive employees and their families volunteered to help with parking, Mike Bailey and Kristin McKay staffed the registration, and Tori Bailey, Ethan Mullen, and A.J. Neutzling assisted with paperwork and tickets.

The Racine Chapter Eastern Star provided food, and K & D DJ Service kept the music playing during the show, as well as making announcements.

Best of Show, Newer, 1990 and Up: Mike and Joyce Harrington, 2006 Chevy SSR; Runner-up Best of Show Newer 1990 and Up: Robert Cross, 2001 Mustang GT; Best of Show Vintage 1989-1975: Mike Finnicum, 1986 Chevy Pickup; Runner-up Best of Show Vintage 1989-1975: Bonnie Woods, 1981 Pontiac Trans Am; Best of Show Antique Up to 1974: Duane Weber, 170 F 100; Runner-up Best of Show Antique Up to 1974: Terry Shain, 1968 Chevy C10.

Top 10 Newer 1990 and Up: Greg Kerns, 1994 GMC Pickup; Jack Batton, 1997 Cadillac ElDorado; Lisa Roush, 2019 Ford Mustang GT; Perry Hill, 2007 Ford Mustang GT 500. Dean Archer, 1990 Chevy Blazer; Scottie Hill, 14999 Ford Mustang GT; Chuck Sheilds, 2007 For Mustang Saleen, Troy Sampson, 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat; Patrick Hart, 2016 Z60 Corvette.

Top 10 Vintage 1989-1975: Nick Smith, 1976 Stingray; Bill Amberger, 1978 Dodge Magnum; Rod Roush, 1979 Chevy Corvette; John Webb, 1978 Mustang Cobra II; Patrick Keiser, 1984 Ford Mustang; Jason Davis, 1978 ElCamino Black Night; Carol

Holmes, 1989 Cadillac Sedan; Matt Hall, 1978 Ford F150; Otis Martin, 1977 Dodge Wagon; Jerry Pifer, Ford Bronco.

Top 10 Antique Up to 1974: Rick Lunsford, 1967 Firebird; Jim Stewart, 1950 Ford Custom; Gary Gibbs, 1954 Ford Customline; Joe Simpson, 1957 Belaire; Sue Sayre, 1954 Chevy; Todd Groves, 1969 Chevy Camero SS; Eddie Roush, 1969 Ford Mustang Mach I; Rick Caseman, 1928 Ford Sedan; Greg Simons, 1962 Mercury; Gary Wilford, 1957 Chevy 2-Door Sedan.

All Years: Mayor’s Choice: Bill Pugh, 1940 Chevy Coupe; Fireman’s Choice: Patrick Hart, 2016 Z06 Corvette; Volunteer’s Choice: Bonnie Woods, 1981 Pontiac Transam; Best Motorcycle: Donnie Skinner, 2019 Harley Road King; Runner up Motorcycle: Adam Johnson, 2015 Harley Davidson Streetglide Special; Best Interior: Terry Shain, 1968 Chevy C10; Best Original: Carl Weaver, 1965 Pontiac GTO; Best Ford, James Burdette, 1957 Food Fairlane 500; Best GM: Ron Shields, 1951 Chevy Pickup; Best Mopar: Roger Gaul, 1966 Dodge Dart GT; Best Truck: Calvin Wilson, 1950 Chevy Truck.

Hill’s Classic Cars, Home National Bank, Martin Senour Paints, NAPA Washington, Grafton Metal Refinishing, and Jack’s Septic Service hosted the Saturday event. Proceeds are applied to scholarships for 2021 graduates, with applications accepted January 1.

The 17th annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021, at Star Mill Park.

Winners list and information provided by Hill’s Classic Cars.

Photos by Scottie Hill, Tim Hill, and Darren Barton.

More than 100 vehicles were on display during the 16th annual Cruisin' Saturday Night Car Show last weekend in Racine. Photos courtesy of Scottie Hill, Tim Hill, and Darren Barton.

