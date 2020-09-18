Broadcast TV Premiere of Our Town: Gallipolis set for Sept. 21

ATHENS — WOUB Public Media’s latest installment in the Our Town series, Our Town: Gallipolis, will finally get its television broadcast premiere on September 21 at 8 p.m. Originally scheduled to premiere in March, WOUB postponed the release of the documentary due to the global pandemic. A virtual premiere was held on Thursday evening.

“We wanted to be able to show it to the people of Gallipolis first, before it aired on television. However, we had to cancel our in-person premiere screening event that had been scheduled in Gallipolis due to the Coronavirus. So, we decided to wait to air the documentary on television,” said WOUB General Manager Mark Brewer. “With all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we held a virtual premiere screening for the people of Gallipolis, and now we feel it’s the right time to show the program to the entire region on television.”

The Our Town: Gallipolis documentary film is an hour-long look at the history of the Gallia County community. It examines many unique aspects and people of Gallipolis including: the town’s first settlers, the Silver Bridge, and Gallipolis’ connection to the sinking of the Titanic. The film also explores some of Gallipolis’ more notable residents like Bob Evans, Tuskegee Airman Henry Norman and Grandma Gatewood.

The Gallipolis film is the seventh historical documentary in WOUB’s Our Town series. The series is produced and directed by 13-time Emmy-Award winner and a southeastern Ohio native Evan Shaw.

“Gallipolis has a unique and fascinating history, from its founding with the French 500 through present day. I’m thrilled that we are finally able to release this documentary,” said Shaw. “It’s something we are really proud of, and I feel it will provide much-needed inspiration during these very difficult times.”

Our Town: Gallipolis will air on WOUB HD 20.1/441.1 on Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. with an encore broadcast at 9:30 p.m.

“A lot of hard work went into this documentary,” said Brewer. “And we are very excited to be able to share this with the entire region.”

About Our Town

Our Town is a historical documentary series produced by WOUB Public Media and the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact which aims to tell the unique creation stories of communities in the Appalachian region. Through the telling of this history, Our Town is building the collective story of the Appalachian region and developing an incredible sense of place and purpose to inspire residents to continue building on the past to create a stronger future.

Information provided by WOUB.