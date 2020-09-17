Rock Hunt September: Week Three Clues

GALLIPOLIS — The clues continue for the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Rock Hunt September” event which began two weeks ago.

Two clues are released on Fridays regarding the locations of two rocks, with this week’s clues as follows:

– “The Rio Farmer’s market sets up here on Wednesdays.”

– “Learn about Gallia County’s Welsh settlers at this center.”

Since the rock hunt began this month, a total of eight different rocks have been brightly painted with a fleur-de-lis and will be hidden throughout Gallia County. All rocks will be visible and will be placed outdoors.

Each rock will be individually matched with a prize. Week three prizes are OSU gourd decoration and a 31 lunchbox.

When a rock is found, return it to the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB) on Second Avenue, Gallipolis, to collect the prize.

Rock Hunt September wraps up on Oct. 2.

