Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta to be held Sept. 24-26… Schedule of events modified due to COVID-19

POMEROY, Ohio — While some of the traditional activities which are part of the annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta will not take place this year, the Regatta will be held as scheduled Sept. 24-26 in downtown Pomeroy, Ohio.

The annual event brings numerous sternwheelers, other boats and visitors to Pomeroy each September.

“Due to COVID concerns many events of the Regatta have been cancelled such as fire truck parade, fireworks and corn hole tournament. We have added a few events on the river this year which include two different poker runs on the river,” said event organizer John Lehew of the 2020 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. Both poker runs will start with registration from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Lock 24 RV campground near Racine. There will also be the traditional poker walk in downtown Pomeroy with registration for that event being held at the Eagles.

The annual Regatta is hosted by Pomeroy Eagles Aerie 2171 with additional support by the Pomeroy Fire Department and Pomeroy Merchants Association

Live music will take place all three evenings as part of the Regatta. On Thursday evening, Double Shot Band will perform from 8-11 p.m.; on Friday evening, Southern Five Band will perform from 8-11 p.m.; and on Saturday evening, Next Level will perform from 8-11 p.m.

Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta 2020

Thursday, Sept. 24

7:45 p.m. — Opening ceremonies at the river front, Pomeroy American Legion Honor Guard flag rising, Welcome and Prayer by Randy Smith.

6-11 p.m. — Vendors open on parking lot; Beer Garden open on Court Street sponsor Court Street Grill; T-shirt sales at the tent.

8-11 p.m. — Double Shot band performance

Friday, Sept. 25

All Day — Downtown Merchants side walk sales

6-10 p.m. — Crafters open on the parking lot

4-8 p.m. — Music with DJ Kip Grueser

6-10 p.m. — Beer and food on Court Street, sponsored by Court Street Grill

8-11 p.m. — Southern Five band performance

5-9 p.m. — Split the pot

9 p.m. — Basket winner announced

Saturday, Sept. 26

9-11 a.m. — Breakfast served Pomeroy Eagles (open to public) and Registration for Poker Walk

9-10 a.m. — Registration for kayak and boat poker runs; Registration at Lock 24 near Racine, sponsored by Lock 24 RV Park

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Chili cook off on the Pomeroy parking lot

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — River poker run, sponsored by Lock 24 RV Park

10-4:30 p.m. — Poker walk downtown Pomeroy

2-7 p.m. — Music with DJ Kip Grueser

5-9 p.m. — Split the pot

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Captain and First Mate cook out, river front

8-11 p.m. — Next Level performance

9 p.m. — Announcement of raffle winners

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Sternwheelers line the waterfront area in Pomeroy during the 2019 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.17-Sternwheel-1.jpg Sternwheelers line the waterfront area in Pomeroy during the 2019 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. File photo Kayak events will once again be part of the Regatta. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.17-Sternwheel-2.jpg Kayak events will once again be part of the Regatta. File photo Sternwheelers arrive at the 2019 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.17-Sternwheel-3.jpg Sternwheelers arrive at the 2019 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. File photo Next Level, pictured here at the 2019 Racine Party in the Park, will be among the performers at the 2020 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.18-PITP-9.jpg Next Level, pictured here at the 2019 Racine Party in the Park, will be among the performers at the 2020 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. File photo The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta returns Sept. 24-26. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.17-Sternwheel-4.jpg The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta returns Sept. 24-26. File photo

Schedule of events modified due to COVID-19

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.