COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Additional deaths, as well as a report of one death associated with a local, long-term care facility, and new reported cases are among the area’s latest updates regarding COVID-19.

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Meigs County on Wednesday, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is announcing two additional deaths associated with COVID-19, the deceased individuals were in the 80 to 89-year-old age range and 90 to 99-year-old age range and brings the total COVID-19 associated deaths to 9 in Meigs County. The Health Department would like to give our condolences to families and friends of these individuals,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a news release.

Additionally, the health department reported one new case, a male in the 40-49 age range.

The Gallia County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to nine.

“Unfortunately at this time we are announcing 1 additional death of a Gallia County resident from COVID-19. We offer our deepest condolences to any of those who have recently lost a loved one,” read a post from the Gallia County Health Department on the agency’s Facebook page.

Gallia County also has three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the case total to 176, according to the health department.

The numbers reported by the Mason County Health Department were unchanged on Wednesday, with 130 cases and four deaths reported.

As previously reported, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 16 total positive residents at Lakin Hospital and 11 total positive staff. Also, according to DHHR reports, one death has occurred among the cases associated with Lakin Hospital. The outbreak is currently classified as active, according to DHHR.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The three new cases reported on Wednesday bring the Gallia County case total to 176 cases (173 confirmed, 3 probable). One of the new cases is connected to a current Gallia County case.

The following are age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 176 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 27 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 26 cases

50-59 — 27 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 10 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 9 deaths (1 new death)

The health department is reporting a total of 137 recovered cases and 30 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon. There are three current hospitalizations and 29 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 9 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The new case of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 21 active cases, and 168 total cases (142 confirmed, 25 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 168 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 4 cases

10-19 — 16 cases

20-29 — 20 cases

30-39 — 17 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 17 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 21 cases (6 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 5 total deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 2 total deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

Eight additional recovered cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 138 recovered cases. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and nine deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 130 total cases on Wednesday. Of those cases, 23 are active and 103 recovered. There have been four deaths in Mason County.

DHHR reported 129 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, one more than the previous day.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 129 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 10 cases

20-29 — 19 cases

30-39 — 12 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 21 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 16 cases

70+ — 31 cases (3 deaths)

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 1,033 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,093. There were 49 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 24), 79 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 72) and 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 13,196 cases with 290 deaths. There was an increase of 220 cases from Tuesday, and 10 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 493,568 lab test have been completed, with a 2.67 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.61 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

