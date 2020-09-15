COVID-19 deaths reported in Mason County… Meigs reports additional case

OHIO VALLEY — Additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Mason County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported on Tuesday morning a 93-year-old female from Mason County died due to COVID-19.

The Mason County Health Department confirmed that death as well as two others. Jennifer Thomas, department administrator, said there were two deaths on Monday and one last week. The other deaths were both females — one 73 years old and one 88 years old. Mason County now has a total of four deaths due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

Also, two new cases were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Tuesday, both associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

State Rankings

The latest per capita case rankings released by Ohio on Tuesday during Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference show both Meigs and Gallia Counties ranking outside the top 10 for most cases per capita in the past two weeks.

Last week Meigs dropped from third to ninth place, and is now 16th. Gallia County went from 34th last Thursday to 41st this week.

The table, released by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), consisted of data from Aug. 31-Sept. 13. The data was pulled on Sept. 14 and excludes incarcerated individuals.

In that 14-day time frame, Meigs had 28 cases (122.2 cases per 100,000 population); Gallia had 18 cases (60.2 cases per 100,000 population).

Putnam County (Ohio) has the highest occurrence rate with 280.6 cases per 100,000 population (95 actual cases). Mercer County is second with 223.5 cases per 100,000 population (92 actual cases). The southeast Ohio county with the highest ranking is Athens in sixth with 189.8 cases per 100,000 population (124 actual cases).

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH lists Gallia County at a total of 174 cases, 30 hospitalizations and 10 deaths, as of Tuesday afternoon. The Gallia County Health Department had not confirmed the one additional case or two additional deaths as of press time on Tuesday but reported to the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, an update was planned for release on Wednesday.

The following are age ranges, as of Monday, in the 173 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 27 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 26 cases

50-59 — 26 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 20 cases (9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 8 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 137 recovered cases and 28 active cases as of Monday afternoon. There are two current hospitalizations and 29 previous hospitalizations. Of Gallia’s 173 total cases, 170 are confirmed, three are probable.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 8 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

Tuesday’s two new cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 30 active cases, and 167 total cases (142 confirmed, 25 probable) since April.

Tuesday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 167 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 19 cases

30-39 — 17 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 16 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 18 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 20 cases (6 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations, 1 death)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There are a total of 130 recovered cases. There have been a total of 17 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 130 total cases on Tuesday. Of those cases, 23 are active and 103 recovered.

DHHR reported 128 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, three more than yesterday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 128 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 10 cases

20-29 — 19 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 11 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 21 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 new case, 1 death)

60-69 — 16 cases

70+ — 31 cases (3 new deaths)

Also, DHHR is reporting 16 total positive residents at Lakin Hospital and 11 total positive staff. The outbreak is currently classified as active.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 1,001 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,095. There were 87 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average of 24), 103 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 73) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 12,976 cases with 280 deaths. There was an increase of 156 cases from Monday, and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 490,342 lab test have been completed, with a 2.65 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.15 percent, up from 2.69 percent on Monday.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

