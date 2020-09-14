Stephens announces funding for broadband expansion grants to local schools

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) announced on Monday the Ohio Department of Education, in collaboration with BroadbandOhio, awarded $1,206,651.87 of coronavirus relief funding to support schools in the 93rd House District in providing hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students during the 2020-21 school year.

Included in that funding were schools in Gallia County. The local list was as follows:

Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities: $3,840;

Gallia County Local School District: $60,889.40;

Gallipolis City School District: $73,309.62;

Ohio Valley Christian School: $15,000.

“I applaud the work of Ohio’s leaders to ensure broadband services are available, even to those who don’t have regular access,” Stephens said. “With the school year starting, these funds will be utilized to promote a successful school year.”

According to a news release from Stephens’ office, the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for various technology needs, including home internet services, hotspots with a service plan, mobile hotspots and public WiFi infrastructure. The grants were awarded based on an application process starting Aug. 10. Additionally, this funding is meant to assist specific groups. As such, applicant schools were required to show how they intended to aid economically disadvantaged students, vulnerable children and youth, students with chronic illness and student who do not have other access to internet services.

Other schools receiving corresponding funding in the 93rd House District:

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village: $151,466.16;

Vinton County Local School District: $151,466.16;

Wellston City School District: $20,000;

Christian Life Academy: $60,586.47;

Jackson City School District: $52.346.71;

Oak Hill Union Local School District: $20,000;

Dawson-Bryant Local School District: $151,466.16;

Ironton City School District: $151,466.16;

Lawrence County: $151,466.16;

Rock Hill Local School District: $9,000;

South Point Local School District: $45,439.85;

Symmes Valley Local School District: $93,909.02;

Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School: $10,000.

Information provided by the office of State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).

