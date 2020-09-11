Bossard Library to resume regular hours of operation

GALLIPOLIS — Effective Monday, Sept. 21, Bossard Memorial Library of Gallia County will resume normal hours of operation.

Those hours are: Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Bossard Library provides many important services to those in our community,” noted Debbie Saunders, library director. “I am pleased to announce the restoration of the Library’s regular hours of operation. The Library reopened in June with reduced hours of operation, due to the current pandemic. The Library Board, Administration, and Staff recognize the importance of ensuring library services are accessible during the daytime, evening, and weekend hours to better meet the needs of those in our community.”

To promote safety among staff and library patrons, the following protocols remain in effect:

Visitors, unless under the age of 2 or medically exempt, will be required to wear facial coverings at all times. In addition, a minimum of six feet distance should be maintained between people, unless from the same household.

All items, when due, must be returned to the outdoor book drops, located in the main parking lot. These returned items, with the exception of the Wi-Fi to Go mobile hotspots, will be quarantined for a period of up to 7 days before being processed, with no overdue fines being charged during the period the items are quarantined (up to 7 days).

There are a limited number of patrons permitted in the library building and in certain areas of the library. Saunders also noted that a limited number of public access computers are available for use by appointment. Patrons may call the Library’s Reference Department at 740-446-7323, ext. 241 to schedule a computer session. The Library also provides Wi-Fi access to those who wish to use their own device to access the Internet.

Patrons who wish to access the genealogy room should call the library to schedule use of this area.

Library patrons are encouraged to visit the Library’s website at bossardlibrary.org to learn about the many online resources available. The Library offers a digital-only library card, available to those who do not have a current library card and who wish to use only online resources, such as hoopla digital, the Ohio Digital Library, and Gale Courses for Public Libraries (free, online college level courses). Interested applicants may access the digital library card application from the Library’s website.

Community members are encouraged to visit the Library at 7 Spruce Street, Gallipolis, or call 740-446-7323 for more information on services provided by Bossard Memorial Library.

This article submitted on behalf of Bossard Memorial Library.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_Tribune-1.jpg