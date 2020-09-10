Health department holds employee recognition

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department held its annual employee recognition day on Wednesday.

Angie Rosler, who is the Children with Medical Handicaps nurse, was recognized for five years of service at the health department. She begins her sixth year in December.

Rosler was presented a five years of service pin by Administrator Courtney Midkiff.

Health Department employees were treated to lunch provided by Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church as a thank you for the hard work and dedication to the community.

All employees were also given gifts of appreciation from the health department.

“Your work doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Midkiff to the employees. “You have done a great job keeping things going. Life doesn’t stop because of the pandemic.”

Midkiff noted that while many of the staff have been working on handling the pandemic, everyone has worked to keep the other day-to-day programs and service of the health department going, including the immunizations clinic, environmental health, WIC and much more.

The health department will host extended immunization clinic hours on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and is preparing for a flu shot clinic to be held on Oct. 3 in conjunction with the Meigs County Farmers Market.

In addition to the employee recognition, in service training took place on Wednesday. Among the training was ALICE Training presented by certified trainer Bill Francis.

