Observing ‘National Recovery Month’

OHIO VALLEY — For 31 years, September has been designated as National Recovery Month to celebrate the gains and improvements made by those in recovery from substance abuse and other brain illnesses.

Initially sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the torch has passed to the community, with Faces & Voices of Recovery serving as the central location for all recovery events. You can find recovery events nationwide at www.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org.

The 2020 Recovery Month theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections,” where those in recovery are encouraged to celebrate their diversity connections.

According to a news release from the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board, there is support to be found and courage built when voices speak up for inclusion, respect, and opportunity.

“Like these organizations, the ADAMH Board would like to remind all that we are here to serve the community. The Board continues to support and improve quality of life for residents; coordinating accessible mental health and addiction advocacy through education, prevention, treatment, and recovery supports,” according to the news release.

The Board works closely with the county hub programs (Jackson County SPARC, Gallia CPR and Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition) in shared goals to combat opioid addiction and offer support in prevention. Coalitions include community members, businesses, agencies, organizations, schools, faith-based leaders, and more. All coalitions are open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend and participate. Learn more about your local coalition and involvement by clicking on the ‘community coalitions’ tab at www.gjmboard.org.

In celebration of Recovery Month, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH board has partnered with Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition to sponsor a month-long event in Pomeroy. There is a “well-wishes wall” at the park in Pomeroy to celebrate and honor those in their recovery journey. Those in recovery and community supporters can leave messages on tags to tie onto to the gate facing Court Street. On display with the wishes are the stories of local individuals in recovery. In addition to the wall, the coalition is encouraging encouraging the community to adopt healthy habits by enjoying a riverside walk.

The news released further stated, “Recovery is a journey. Recovery is possible. If you or someone you know would like help in beginning a recovery journey, please reach out to the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH board for information on local resources to assist you.”

The board is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., call 740-446-3022.

Information provided by the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board.

‘Well-wishes wall’ planned