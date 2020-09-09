New death reported in Gallia; testing site held in Mason; Meigs hits 100 recovered cases

OHIO VALLEY — The Gallia County Health Department is reporting a total of eight deaths in the county as a result of COVID-19, an increase of four deaths in the past week.

“Unfortunately at this time we are announcing 4 additional deaths of Gallia County residents from COVID-19. These individuals were connected to our current cases, including active outbreaks. We offer our deepest condolences to any of those who have recently lost a loved one,” stated the Gallia County Health Department in a Facebook post.

In addition, nine new COVID-19 cases were announced by the health department on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 161 cases. The health department had previously reported a total of 152 cases on Sept. 3.

“These cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test. Four of these individuals are connected to our current cases, which includes active outbreaks,” stated the Facebook post. There are a total of 161 cases (158 confirmed, 3 probable) in Gallia County.

Meigs County hit the 100 individuals recovered from COVID-19 mark on Wednesday, adding six new recovered cases, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

One additional COVID-19 case was also announced on Wednesday, bringing the active case total to 54.

Mason County’s COVID-19 cases remained unchanged on Wednesday, the same day a testing site was held at Wahama High School.

The mobile Coronavirus testing site set up in the Bend Area Wednesday was the second to be held in Mason County in the last two weeks.

The free testing site was held in the Wahama High School parking lot, and drew people from around the area, including as far as Mineral Wells, WV. Manning the site were representatives of the Mason County Health Department, EMS, and Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The first county testing site was held in Point Pleasant on Aug. 28 and 29, and drew 103 participants. All tested negative, it was earlier reported.

Matt Gregg, director of Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, was hopeful at mid-morning Wednesday that the testing would draw a diverse group.

“Very few are doing testing during the week,” he said. “Most are usually on the weekends or in the evenings.”

Here is a closer look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case COVID-19 in Meigs County Wednesday, as noted above. This brings the county to 160 total cases (135 Confirmed, 25 Probable) since April.

The new case is a confirmed case of a male in the 20-29 age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 160 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 18 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 15 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 15 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 17 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 20 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

90-99 — 13 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 death)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There are a total of 100 recovered cases (six new). There have been a total of 14 hospitalizations and six deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 161 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 15 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 26 cases

50-59 — 24 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 15 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 19 cases (9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

The Ohio Department of Health lists two deaths in the 60-69 age range, two deaths in the 70-79 age range and five deaths in the 80-plus age range for a total of nine deaths, one more than is reported by the Gallia County Health Department. The health department does not provide age ranges for the reported deaths.

The health department is reporting a total of 130 recovered cases and 23 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon. There are five current hospitalizations and 26 previous hospitalizations.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 119 total cases on Wednesday, the same as the previous day. Of those cases, 30 are active, 88 recovered, and there has been one death. There are no currently hospitalized cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 122 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, one less than on Tuesday.

The DHHR now lists cases at Lakin Hospital as 15 resident and 11 staff cases with an active outbreak ongoing.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 122 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 19 cases (1 less)

30-39 — 11 cases

40-49 — 20 cases

50-59 — 18 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 15 cases

70+ — 27 cases

Mason County is defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people. Also, schools cannot begin in-person learning if counties are classified as “orange” or “red.” Mason County Schools began in-person learning on Tuesday based upon Saturday’s “yellow” classification.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 973 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,052. There were 26 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average or 20), 116 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 74) and 12 new ICU admission (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 11,808 cases with 254 deaths. There was an increase of 147 cases from Tuesday, and four new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 463,686 lab test have been completed, with a 2.55 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.78 percent, up from 6.02 percent on Tuesday.

Sarah Hawley, Mindy Kearns and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mason County Health Department Nurse Sherri Nutter, left, and Nurse Manager Jennifer Thomas are pictured as they prepare to test a resident at a free mobile Coronavirus testing site Wednesday in the Bend Area. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.10-COVID-1.jpg Mason County Health Department Nurse Sherri Nutter, left, and Nurse Manager Jennifer Thomas are pictured as they prepare to test a resident at a free mobile Coronavirus testing site Wednesday in the Bend Area. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) A free mobile COVID-19 testing site was set up in the Wahama High School parking lot Wednesday, the second to be held in Mason County in two weeks. Pictured at the site, from left, are Jennifer Thomas and Sherri Nutter of the Mason County Health Department, Cheryl Whitt of the Mason County EMS, and Scott Donley of Mason County Emergency Management. Also on hand, but not pictured, was Matt Gregg, director of the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.10-COVID-2.jpg A free mobile COVID-19 testing site was set up in the Wahama High School parking lot Wednesday, the second to be held in Mason County in two weeks. Pictured at the site, from left, are Jennifer Thomas and Sherri Nutter of the Mason County Health Department, Cheryl Whitt of the Mason County EMS, and Scott Donley of Mason County Emergency Management. Also on hand, but not pictured, was Matt Gregg, director of the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

Meigs hits 100 recovered cases