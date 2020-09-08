Patrol reports 10 fatalities during Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting eight fatal traffic crashes which claimed 10 lives over the Labor Day Holiday according to provisional data.

According to a news release, troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI and issued 3,289 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions.

A total of 26,035 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 14,533 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,944 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, Sept. 4 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.