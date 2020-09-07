Sharp joins PVH ER team

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has welcomed Michael Sharp, MD, FAAFP, to its medical staff as an emergency medicine physician.

According to a press release from PVH, Dr. Sharp is a highly trained, board-certified emergency medicine physician who has managed all aspects of emergency room care including minor illness to major trauma for more than 16 years. He holds certifications in advanced cardiac life support, advanced trauma life support, and advanced pediatric life support.

Dr. Sharp earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia and completed his family practice residency program at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. Dr. Sharp is a decorated Air Force Veteran who served as a flight surgeon for the 34th Bomb Squadron, Squadron Medical Element for Ellsworth Air Force Base and Mount Hope Air Force Base.

“Hoping to share in his patients’ joys and be there to help them in their time of sorrow, Dr. Sharp brings compassion, understanding, advanced training, and experience to his role in emergency medicine,” stated the press release.

Information provided by PVH.

