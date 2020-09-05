Bidwell man arrested following reported breaking and entering

GALLIPOLIS — A Bidwell man has been arrested following a reported breaking and entering.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement regarding the arrest that was made on Friday, Sept. 4, on Jackson Pike in Springfield Township.

“At approximately 10:56 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on Jackson Pike where a property owner had located an intruder, who had made entry into a building, and was attempting to remove a motorcycle from the scene. The property owner contacted our office and detained the subject until deputies arrived.

“Upon the arrival of deputies, Russell Sargent (age 42) of Bidwell, Ohio, was taken into custody without incident. Mr. Sargent has been incarcerated in the Gallia County jail for breaking and entering,” stated Champlin

Sheriff Champlin further states “citizens all over our county are tired of being victimized by thieves like Mr. Sargent. Our citizens are more vigilant than ever about protecting their property with surveillance systems and other methods of home defense. If you are a criminal and you are planning to take advantage of the good people of Gallia County, understand that you are risking your own safety. My team and I will continue to work diligently, side by side with our citizens, to keep our communities safe.”

