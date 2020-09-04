Friday night under the lights

High school football entered week two Ohio on Friday night. Pictured here, Eastern place kicker Conner Ridenour makes an extra point attempt during the first quarter of Friday’s game at East Shade River Stadium. Local teams playing their first home games were the Meigs Marauders who hosted the River Valley Raiders, the Eastern Eagles who hosted the Trimble Tomcats, and the South Gallia Rebels who hosted the Waterford Wildcats. The Southern Tornadoes were on the road for the second consecutive week, traveling to face the Belpre Golden Eagles. The Gallia Academy Blue Devils took to the road for the first time in 2020, facing the Ironton Fighting Tigers. Due to early press times, complete game coverage won’t appear in print until Tuesday’s print edition. However, stories will appear on our websites and Facebook pages as soon as they are available. (Alex Hawley | OVP Sports)

