Strengthening youth resiliency in Appalachian Ohio … Grant funding available

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), in partnership with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville (OHFN), announced a new funding opportunity intended to address the social, economic, educational, and health challenges faced by young people in Appalachian Ohio. Given the critical role of childhood development on lifelong well being, and the extraordinary challenges youth face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund and OHFN are inviting proposals designed to support nonprofit and public organizations, including public schools, working to address these challenges and foster youth resiliency.

Up to $350,000 is available through this funding opportunity; grant awards are anticipated to range from $10,000 to $30,000 per organization. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Oct. 14 and are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Youth.

“At FAO, we have long known that there is no greater investment we could make than in the young people of our region,” said FAO’s President and CEO Cara Dingus Brook. “This philosophy is why we created the I’m a Child of Appalachia campaign 15 years ago, and it’s why we continue to emphasize opportunities for youth today.”

Public and nonprofit organizations in all 32 Appalachian Ohio counties are eligible to apply for projects focused on building resiliency for youth, from pre-school age through age 18. Priority will be given to organizations focused on young people who experience risk factors that jeopardize their ability to thrive and achieve.

“The disruption and uncertainties caused by COVID-19 have exacerbated the challenges vulnerable youth are already facing at home, school, or in their communities,” said Susan Beaudry, Vice President at the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville. “There is no more important time to focus on youth resiliency.”

Projects will encourage the development of protective factors among young people. Examples of protective factors supporting youth include academic success; emotional self-regulation; coping and problem-solving skills; increased self-esteem; supportive relationships with family members; connecting with mentors; physical and psychological safety; or engagement and connections with school, peers, employment, or community – including the ability to connect through technology.

The 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio include Adams, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Clermont, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton, and Washington counties. OHFN’s service area includes Athens, Hocking, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Ross, Vinton, and Washington counties.

Applications are due on Oct. 14, and funding decisions will be announced by Nov. 16. More information is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Youth.

The youth resiliency funding opportunity is offered through OHFN and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, which was created to address the greatest needs and pursue the most exciting opportunities facing Appalachian Ohio’s communities today, while growing the resources needed to make a difference for generations to come.

To learn more about this funding opportunity visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Youth. For any questions, or to learn how you can support other opportunities like this one, contact FAO at 740.753.1111.

About the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville

The mission of the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville (the Foundation) is to improve the health and quality of life in the community through education, research, and service consistent with our osteopathic heritage. The Foundation advances this mission through strategic partnerships, multi-year funding commitments, funding collaborations and significant investments in southeastern Ohio. More information about the Foundation is available at osteopathicheritage.org.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Information provided by the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio.

Grant funding available