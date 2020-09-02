Meigs reports fourth COVID-19 death… Virus affects another area school

OHIO VALLEY — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that a delay to the start of the school year at one Mason County elementary school is due to COVID-19 cases, while Meigs County reported one additional death due to COVID-19.

During Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference on Wednesday, he said two employees at Point Pleasant Primary School have tested positive for COVID-19. School begins in West Virginia on Tuesday, however, as previously reported, the primary school will now open Sept. 17.

The Mason County Board of Education met on Wednesday afternoon, where this situation was discussed. More on this meeting in an upcoming edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

Mason County saw an increase of 12 cases on Wednesday according to the Mason County Health Department, bringing the county to 114 total cases, 33 of which are active. The health department also reported all 103 test results from the weekend testing in Point Pleasant came back negative.

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death, a person in the 80-89 year age range, in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update. This is the fourth death reported in the county.

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death in the 80 to 89-year-old age range. We would like to send our sincere condolences to this individual’s family and friends,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a news release.

Six additional COVID-19 cases were also reported in Meigs County on Wednesday, with three of those associated with Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

The Wednesday afternoon update from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 150 total cases for Gallia County, three more than the previous day.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

Tuesday’s two cases, in addition to Wednesday’s three, have been confirmed by the Gallia Health Department. Of these five cases, one is connected to a current case, which includes active outbreaks, the health department stated in a Facebook post.

The following are updated age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 150 total cases (147 confirmed, 3 probable) which have been reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 13 cases

20-29 — 22 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 16 cases

40-49 — 25 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 21 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 14 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 18 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 150 total cases, 90 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 56 of the cases active and four total deaths. Twelve of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 19 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March, its second Aug. 14, and the third and fourth on Aug. 28. Two of the deaths were in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one over 80 years of age.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Wednesday. Three of these cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

The new cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 51 active cases, and 136 total cases (112 Confirmed, 24 Probable) since April.

Wednesday’s cases were as follows, according to the health department:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Probable case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Probable case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 136 Meigs County cases, reported as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-19 — 19 cases

20-29 — 16 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 14 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 14 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 16 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 13 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 16 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 14 cases (4 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 3 total deaths)

90-99 — 12 cases (1 hospitalization)

100-109 — 1 case

The Meigs County Health Department has reported a total of 81 recovered cases, including two more on Wednesday. There have been a total of 11 hospitalizations and four deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 114 total cases on Wednesday morning, 12 more than Tuesday. The department said that 33 of those are currently active, 80 are recovered, and there has been one death. There are no currently hospitalized cases.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there is one additional positive resident at Lakin Hospital — totaling seven positive resident cases and six positive staff.

The DHHR reported 109 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 109 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 8 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 18 cases

30-39 — 10 cases

40-49 — 18 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 15 cases (1 new, 1 death)

60-69 — 14 cases (1 new)

70+ — 23 cases

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,157 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,025. Also above the 21-day average were ICU admissions and hospitalizations, with new deaths below the 21-day average. Eleven new deaths were reported (21-day average of 21), with 95 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 80) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 10,642 cases with 230 deaths. There was an increase of 135 cases from Monday, and eight new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 441,396 lab test have been completed, with a 2.41 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.93 percent.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_covid-1.jpg

Virus affects another area school