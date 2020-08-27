Meigs reports third COVID death … Testing scheduled in Meigs, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — The Meigs County Health Department has reported a third death of a Meigs County resident related to COVID-19.

The person was in the 80-89 year age range and is the third resident to pass away since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous two deaths — one each in the 70-79 and 80-89 age ranges — were reported on Aug. 12.

In addition to the new death, Meigs reported six additional cases on Thursday, including four residents at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 36 active cases, and 112 total cases (94 Confirmed, 18 Probable) since April.

Mason County also reported seven new cases on Thursday. There are 20 active cases and 73 recovered, according to the Mason County Health Department.

Gallia County’s case numbers have been unchanged since an update on Tuesday, with a total of 130 cases.

Testing reminders

A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available at the Meigs County Fairgrounds on Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This testing is being offered at no cost and is open to the public, with no residency requirement. No appointments are needed for the event; however the Meigs County Health Department is asking participants to complete necessary forms prior to arrival. The forms will be available at www.meigs-health.com/covid-19. Individuals wanting tested will not need a referral from a healthcare provider. Test quantities may be limited, so this will be held on a first come first serve basis.

The pop-up testing will be a drive-through site, which means individuals will remain in their vehicle throughout the process. If an individual arrives via bike, walking or other mode of transportation, they will not be denied testing. All individuals entering the fairgrounds for testing will need a face covering. For updates and further information visit www.meigs-health.com/covid-19 or follow @MeigsHealthDept on Twitter.

There will be free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 at Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School. The testing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days for Mason County residents only.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of insurance is not required. Attendees are asked to bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address to aid in returning test results.

State rankings

The latest per capita case rankings released by the state on Thursday during Governor Mike DeWine’s news conference show both Meigs and Gallia Counties ranking in the top 10 for most cases per capita in the past two weeks.

Meigs County ranks 5th for the highest occurrence rate, with Gallia County 7th.

The table, released by the Ohio Department of Health, consisted of data from Aug. 12- Aug. 25. The data was pulled on Aug. 26 and excludes incarcerated individuals. In that 14-day time frame, Gallia had 48 cases (160.5 cases per 100,000 population), and Meigs had 40 cases (174.6 cases per 100,000 population). Henry County has the highest occurrence rate with 248.1 cases per 100,000 population (67 actual cases).

Local cases updated by county

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department is reporting four additional confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County. Four of the cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 36 active cases, and 112 total cases (94 Confirmed, 18 Probable) since April.

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is also reporting our third COVID-19 related death.The Meigs County Health Department would like to express our sympathy to the family of this individual,” stated Brody Davis, of the health department, in a news release.

Thursday’s cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Probable case, male in the less than 1 to 9-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Probable case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 112 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 16 cases (two new cases)

20-29 — 13 cases

30-39 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 11 cases

50-59 — 14 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 10 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 13 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalization, 1 death)

80-89 — 13 cases (1 new case, 1 new death, 2 total deaths, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 11 cases (2 new cases)

The Meigs County Health Department is also reporting six additional recovered cases of COVID-19 bringing the total recovered cases to 73. There have been a total of nine hospitalizations.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 94 total cases on Thursday morning, seven more than the previous day. The department said that 20 of those are currently active, 73 are recovered, and there has been one death. There are no current hospitalized cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) also reported 94 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 94 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 6 cases

20-29 — 17 cases

30-39 — 10 cases

40-49 — 13 cases

50-59 — 13 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 13 cases (1 new)

70+ — 20 cases (3 new)

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Gallia County

Case numbers in Gallia County have been unchanged since an update on Tuesday evening.

The following are updated age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 130 total cases reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 14 cases

40-49 — 22 cases

50-59 — 17 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 11 cases (5 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 12 cases (6 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 7 cases (4 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 130 total cases, 85 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 43 of the cases active and two total deaths. Eleven of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 17 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second Aug. 14.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,244 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,017. Also above the 21-day average was new deaths and hospitalizations, with ICU admissions below the average. Thirty-two new deaths were reported (21-day average of 22), with 107 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 85) and 9 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 9,633 cases with 199 deaths. There was an increase of 93 cases from Wednesday, and nine new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 413,634 lab test have been completed, with a 2.33 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.75 percent.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_covid-26.jpg

Testing scheduled in Meigs, Mason