ODOT: Gallia weekly construction update

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County next week, or in the near future. All outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see the location at OHGO.com.

SR 554 culvert replacement – A culvert replacement project begins on September 15 on SR 554, between Wheaton Road (County Road 103) and Africa Road (County Road 101). Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction will be in place. Estimated completion: Oct. 9.

SR 218 culvert replacement – SR 218 is closed between Bladen Road (County Road 170) and SR 790 for a culvert replacement project. ODOT’s detour is SR 218 north to SR 7 south to SR 553 north to SR 218 north. Estimated completion: Sept. 21.

SR 588 landslide – SR 588 is closed between Chillicothe Road (County Road 500) and Oakwood Drive due to a landslide. ODOT’s detour is SR 588 to County Road 35 to SR 160 to SR 7 to SR 588. Estimated completion: Dec. 24.

SR 141 rockfall hazard mitigation – One lane of SR 141 is closed between Woodside Road (County Road 58) and Gage Road (County Road 42) for a rockfall hazard mitigation project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: Nov. 1.

Information provided by ODOT.