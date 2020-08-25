Lakin Hospital reports first COVID cases … Gallia, Meigs see increase in recovered cases

OHIO VALLEY —After recent long-term care facility outbreaks in Gallia and Meigs Counties, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting an active outbreak at Lakin Hospital in Mason County.

According to the DHHR, the active outbreak at Lakin includes three staff members and three residents confirmed with COVID-19. Allison Adler, the director of communications at DHHR, confirmed the positive cases with the Point Pleasant Register. Adler said that on Aug. 17, all 69 residents and 154 staff members were tested for COVID-19. The six positive cases were a result of those tests. Adler said that repeat testing was held on Monday and the facility and DHHR are still waiting for those results.

Ohio long-term care facility data is expected to be updated on Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), providing the latest case numbers at Ohio facilities, including, locally, Overbrook Rehabilitation Center and Abbyshire Place.

In Meigs and Gallia Counties, recovered cases of COVID-19 saw an increase on Tuesday, as new cases also continue to increase.

The Gallia County Health Department reported an increase of 18 recovered cases, bringing the overall recovered total to 85 in the county. The GCHD also reported five additional COVID-19 cases, with two of those connected to current cases, including active outbreaks. Gallia County currently has 43 active cases, according to the health department’s latest Facebook update.

The Meigs County Health Department also reported six additional recovered cases, bringing the recovered total to 67. Meigs County also saw an increase of seven cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 93 cases since the pandemic began, with 24 of those cases remaining active.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Tuesday evening, the following are updated age ranges in the 130 total cases reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 18 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 14 cases

40-49 — 22 cases

50-59 — 17 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 11 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 17 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 12 cases (6 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 7 cases (4 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 130 total cases, 85 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 43 of the cases active and two total deaths. Eleven of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 17 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second Aug. 14.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Tuesday. Five of the cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 24 active cases, and 93 total cases (77 Confirmed, 16 Probable) since April.

Tuesday’s cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Probable case, male in the less than 1 to 9-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 93 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 13 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 13 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 9 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 11 cases

50-59 — 14 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 9 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 10 cases ( 1 hospitalization, 1 death)

80-89 — 9 cases (1 new, 1 death, 3 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 5 cases (3 new)

Six additional recovered cases were reported, bringing the recovered total to 67. There have been eight total hospitalizations and two deaths among Meigs County residents.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The advisory levels are updated each week and typically announced during Governor Mike DeWine’s Thursday news conference.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 83 total cases on Tuesday morning, two more than the previous day. The department said that 15 of those are currently active, 67 are recovered, three are currently hospitalized and there has been one death.

DHHR reported 86 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, two more than Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 86 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 6 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 17 cases

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 11 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 12 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 12 cases

70+ — 17 cases

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 844 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,019. Also below the 21-day average was new deaths, with ICU admissions at the average and new hospitalizations above the average. Ten new deaths were reported (21-day average of 20), with 97 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 87) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 9,395 cases with 187 deaths. There was an increase of 83cases from Monday, and eight new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 403,394 lab test have been completed, with a 2.33 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 1.72 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

